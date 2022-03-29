Two injured, Largo man charged in DUI crash

LARGO — Two motorcyclists suffered injuries in a crash that occurred March 28 at the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and Eight Avenue Southeast in Largo.
Largo police responded to the scene about 5:42 p.m., according to a media release.
Kevin John Cox, 67, of Largo was driving a Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound when he attempted to make a left turn to head westbound on Eight Avenue Southwest and struck a Harley Davidson traveling southbound.
Police say the male and female on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital. The male was reportedly in critical condition and the female in stable condition.
Cox was uninjured; however, police say he showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily harm and one count of driving under the influence. Bail was set at $20,500.