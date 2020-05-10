Tarpon Springs man charged with DUI after driving on path alongside Memorial Causeway

CLEARWATER — Clearwater Police officers arrested a 28-year-old Tarpon Springs man about 3:25 p.m. May 9 after he drove his car on the recreational path that runs alongside Memorial Causeway.
Tyler Keenan was booked into the Pinellas County jail and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting an officer without violence. Bail was set at $1,050. He was released on surety bond at 11:50 p.m.
Police say Keenan narrowly missed multiple pedestrians and bicyclists as he drove along the path. Officers say he ran from his car after it came to a stop and was caught in the city marina.