PALM HARBOR — Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 99-year-old Palm Harbor man died June 6 after suffering a medical emergency following a crash that occurred about 11:50 a.m. near the Ventura Plaza parking lot.
Troopers say a 60-year-old woman was driving a pickup truck traveling northbound on U.S. 19 when she attempted to make a right turn into Ventura Plaza parking lot, 36500 U.S. 19. Troopers say she turned too wide and ended up on the shoulder near the parking lot entrance. The truck then went into a ditch.
The unidentified passenger was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The unidentified driver suffered minor injuries.