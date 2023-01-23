LARGO — A passenger on a motorcycle died and the driver is in critical condition after a car turned into the motorcycle’s path in Largo on Jan. 19.
The Largo Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit responded after the motorcycle, southbound on Missouri Avenue, was hit by a northbound Chevy sedan that made a left turn into its path at Bayview Drive.
The two occupants of the motorcycle and the driver of the car were all transported to local hospitals.
The male passenger on the motorcycle later died. The female driver of the motorcycle was listed in critical condition.
Largo police said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.