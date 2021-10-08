PALM HARBOR — Florida Highway Patrol announced Oct. 8 that a 43-year-old Palm Harbor man had been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the Sept. 3 crash that killed two people and injured three others when a Tesla crashed into a home in Palm Harbor on Sept. 3.
Troopers arrested Vaughn Mongan Oct. 8 after it was determined that the Tesla Model S Plaid he had been driving had been traveling at a minimum speed of 116 mph. He also was charged with three counts of reckless driving resulting in serious injuries and one count of reckless driving resulting in property damage.
According to troopers, the car was not in autopilot mode the night of the crash when the driver ran a stop sign at the T-intersection. The Tesla then struck an embankment and became airborne until it collided with a home at 1498 Caird Way.
Troopers say the car penetrated the exterior rear walls of the home and struck one of three adults inside, resulting in the death of a 69-year-old woman.
A 43-year-old man from Odessa, who was one of three passengers in the Tesla, was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A 48-year-old man from Aurora Illinois, and a 28-year-old man from New Port Richey suffered serious injuries.