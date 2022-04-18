ST. PETERSBURG — A 26-year-old Pinellas Park man died at a local hospital April 17 from injuries suffered when he lost control of his motorcycle on the I-275 entrance ramp from 54th Avenue South.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified man was traveling northbound on I-275 at a high rate of speed about 6 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle traveled to the outside shoulder where it collided with concrete barrier wall before falling to the ground below the overpass.