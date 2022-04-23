Driver injured during crash into rear of Clearwater police cruiser

CLEARWATER — Police say a man driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata failed to move over and crashed into the rear of Clearwater police cruiser on U.S. 19 about 9:30 p.m. April 22.
Dennis Murphy suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.
According to Clearwater police, officers were investigating a minor traffic crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Dimmitt Drive when Murphy struck the rear of an unoccupied police cruiser, causing it to push into the rear of an occupied police vehicle. No officers were injured.