LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred April 24 at the Handy Corner convenience store located at 2325 119th Street in unincorporated Largo.
Patrol deputies responded to the store about 8:18 p.m. and found Just Darnell Wiley, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are asking that anyone with information email Detective Creaser at jcreaser@pcsonet.com or call 727-582-5803. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.