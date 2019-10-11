BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives set up shop in a vacant residence in Belleair Bluffs Oct. 9-11 to conduct an undercover sting called “Operation Lookout.”
During this operation, suspects came to the residence and offered to perform illegal unlicensed work, according to undercover detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit. Detectives say the unlicensed contractors were found advertising online, including Facebook, Craigslist, Next Door and various other social media platforms.
The suspects met with undercover detectives and offered to do a variety of work, including electrical, plumbing, concrete work, painting, drywall and tile work. Detectives say all the suspects agreed to do the work without a license and without pulling a permit.
Detectives arrested 17 suspects on 38 criminal charges. These charges include unlicensed specialty contracting violations, workers compensation fraud and various other criminal charges unrelated to unlicensed contracting.
The Florida Department of Financial Services and the State Attorney Sixth Judicial Court collaborated with the sheriff’s office during the operation.
Since the sheriff’s office conducted its first undercover operation Aug. 7, 2017, 188 suspects have been arrested on more than 404 criminal charges. Detectives say the monetary amount quoted by these suspects has been over $880,000.
On July 1, 2018, the state passed a law that eliminated the county’s former Construction Licensing Board and turned the responsibility over to Pinellas County government. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate criminal violations and work with county government to help protect citizens being exploited by those engaged in unlicensed contracting.
County residents can search for licensed contractors or report unlicensed construction activity by visiting www.pcclb.com. Residents can also report violations of unlicensed contracting by calling the sheriff’s office at 727-582-6200.