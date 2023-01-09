CLEARWATER — A local woman has died, and her 7-year-old daughter was hospitalized after a Jan. 8 shootout over a domestic dispute, police said.
Clearwater Police Department investigators said the shooting occurred during a confrontation in an apartment in the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Police said the victim’s current boyfriend and former boyfriend exchanged gunfire as the former boyfriend was dropping off the child.
The woman and the child were both struck by bullets. Nicolshia Washington, 25, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where she died later that night. The child was transported as a trauma alert to All Children’s Hospital with injuries thought not to be life-threatening.
Stacy Cross, described as Washington’s current boyfriend, was interviewed by detectives. Police then sought to locate Lavaris Delapierre, the former boyfriend. They reported Jan. 9 that Delapierre had turned himself in after being sought on charges of murder and armed burglary.