State Attorney clears deputies of wrongdoing in ‘excusable homicide’

LARGO — Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office says the death of a 31-year-old man that occurred after deputies tried to take him into custody was “by accident and misfortune, therefore an excusable homicide,” in a 23-page report released Oct. 28.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri called a press conference Oct. 31 at the Administrative Building in Largo to talk about results of the investigation and give details of what happened the night of Aug. 18. Baudilio Morles-Velasquez died Aug. 30.
Gualtieri said the “circumstances lined up just horrifically” that fateful night when Baudilio Mendez-Vasquez, 25, called 911 to report he had been assaulted by a man on a bicycle.
The sheriff took a moment to point out that the 911 caller and the deceased had the same first name and similar last names. He also said they were both from Guatemala, but did not know each other. They also were both in the country illegally.
Mendez-Vasquez spoke Spanish and very little English, so the 911 operator asked for assistance from a Spanish interpreter. Mendez-Vasquez told 911 “to get the police here” before hanging up. The operator then called him back and the interpreter got the information that a Hispanic male, approximately 35-years-old, medium build had come to the caller’s residence in the Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park in Clearwater. Mendez-Vasquez said the man had threatened him and kicked him before leaving on his bicycle.
The information was made available to responding deputies.
Deputy Edward Feidt was close to the area, and when he was in route to the mobile home park, he saw a Hispanic male that matched the description riding a bicycle on the access road near the Capri Mobile Home Park, which is located near Southern Comfort.
He announced the information about the subject over the radio, but decided to continue to the location of the 911 caller. K-9 Deputy Jeffrey Clement was behind Feidt. He too saw the man on the bicycle, but he continued on to the Capri Mobile Home Park as well.
Sgt. Noble Katzer also was responding to the scene. He saw the male subject and stopped him just inside the Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park. When Katzer asked for identification, Morles-Velasquez showed him a photo on his cell phone of an identification card from Guatemala.
Gualtieri then backtracked to the night before when deputies, including Feidt and Katzer, had responded to Capri Mobile Home Park due to a “big melee” that had involved a “bunch of people fighting” and blood. Gualtieri said the deputies thought the call on Aug. 18 might be related.
When Feidt arrived at the address given by the 911 caller, he noticed blood on the ground and on the side of the trailer. When the 911 caller came out of the mobile home, Feidt saw he had a cut on his right hand and “was clearly intoxicated,” Gualtieri said. He was uncooperative and the deputy had a difficult time communicating with him due to the language barrier.
Feidt got on the radio, asked Katzer if the man he had stopped was injured, and told him about the blood he had found at the scene. He told Katzer it looked as if a struggle had occurred.
Katzer was in his cruiser typing information about Morles-Velasquez into his computer, when he received information from Feidt about the blood at the scene where the 911 call had originated.
About 30 seconds later, Morles-Velasquez, who had been standing in front of Katzer’s cruiser beside his bicycle, took off running through the mobile home park, Gualtieri said. Katzer pursued him in his cruiser until he got to a point where he had to chase him on foot.
Gualtieri said Katzer was yelling at the man to stop and to get on the ground, but he kept running. At one point, Katzer deployed his electrical weapon (Taser) but it missed. The man then ran up onto the stoop of a mobile home and started trying to open the door. He was also banging on the door.
Katzer thought the man was trying to break in. At the time, he didn’t know that the man lived there and his 14-year-old son was inside, but too scared to come to the door.
Katzer ordered the man to get down on the ground, but he kept trying to open the door. Katzer then deployed his Taser a second time and the man fell from the stoop that was about 18-inches off the ground.
When he fell, Morles-Velasquez hit his head, which ultimately caused his death. He then remained on the ground.
When Deputy Christopher Nault arrived, he helped roll Morles-Velasquez over so he was face down, but his hands were under him. When they tried to get his hands out so they could handcuff him, it appeared as if the man was resisting. He was “bracing and tensing,” Gualtieri said.
The deputies were unsure if he had a weapon because his hands were concealed.
So they deployed the Taser again in the drive-stun mode, which “causes pain compliance,” Gualtieri said. They used the Taser in drive-stun mode three times before they could get the man’s hand behind him and get him handcuffed.
When they stood the man up, he appeared to be uncooperative, according to information in the State Attorney’s report. Neither deputy noticed any injuries when they walked him to the cruiser.
According to procedure, after a Taser is deployed, paramedics were called. When they arrived, Morles-Velasquez was seated on the ground next to the cruiser. One paramedic observed that his breathing was fast and he had hematoma on the back of his head. When paramedics got Morles-Velasquez on the stretcher, he started to seize and continued to have seizures in route to the hospital, the State Attorney’s report said.
Doctors at Bayfront Health performed surgery on Morles-Velasquez but were unable to control the bleeding and swelling of his brain. He also suffered several strokes before he died on Aug. 30.
An autopsy determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma with a contributing cause of electronic device control device development. The Medical Examiner ruled his death as a homicide.
False 911 call
Gualtieri told the press that Mendez-Vasquez had been arrested the morning of Oct. 31 on felony charges of misuse of 911. He was booked into the county jail. Bond was set at $50,000.
Gualtieri said the man had lied when he called 911 that night. An investigation revealed that he had been drinking heavily and had cut his hand on a beer bottle.
His brother saw the blood outside the mobile home and was worried that if law enforcement saw it, they would think they were connected to the incident that had occurred the night before. Gualtieri said Mendez-Vasquez became angry and told his brother he would call the cops. He grabbed a cell phone and called 911.
Gualtieri said he made up the description of the man he falsely said assaulted him, which turned out to match the description of a man riding his bicycle on his way home from work.
He said Morles-Velasquez didn’t do anything wrong. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The sheriff does think their illegal status came into play that night. He said it is likely the reason Morles-Velasquez ran, and it probably the reason the brother of Mendez-Vasquez had been nervous about the blood at the mobile home.
“Sadly and unfortunately,” people who are here illegally don’t know the difference between local law enforcement and ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), Gualtieri said.
“We’re not the immigration police,” he said.
