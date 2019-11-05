CLEARWATER — An unidentified man was pronounced dead at a local hospital Nov. 4 after he reportedly caused a disturbance at a McDonald’s restaurant in Clearwater.
Clearwater police responded to a disturbance call at the McDonald’s at 539 South Missouri Avenue about 6:12 p.m.
Police were told that an employee was restraining a man, described as “being violent and under the influence of an unknown substance” because he had attempted to jump over and push his way behind the front counter, according to a press release.
Officers arrived at the scene about 6:17 p.m. and secured the man.
Police said due to the man’s behavior, paramedics also responded. While they were examining him, the man became unresponsive and he was transported to Morton Plant Hospital where he was pronounced dead.