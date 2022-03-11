Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies and other local law enforcement agencies will conduct a DUI Wolf Pack operation starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and continuing through 5 a.m. Sunday, March 13.
The participating agencies include:
Florida Highway Patrol, Treasure Island Police Department, Indian Shores Police Department, Kenneth City Police Department, Largo Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department, Clearwater Police Department and the Tarpon Springs Police Department.
They will maintain a proactive profile over the weekend on the highly-traveled roadways of Pinellas County.
The operation is part of the sheriff’s on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving. The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.
This DUI Wolf Pack is dedicated to the memory of 18-year-old Yvonne Meyers who was killed by a drunk driver on June 19, 1992.