Florida Highway Patrol reported on the death of a 92-year-old Largo man involved in a crash that occurred about 5:48 p.m. March 26 on 66th Street North south of 123rd Avenue North in Pinellas Park.
FHP says Cassandra J. Govan, 22, of Jacksonville was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot traveling southbound on 66th Street North in the inside lane south of 123rd Avenue North.
Roland E. Menard was operating a Razor Ecosmart electric scooter also traveling southbound on 66th Street North in the “center and/or outside lane,” FHP said in its media release.
Troopers say Menard moved to the inside lane and entered the path of the Jeep, which collided with the scooter.
Menard was transported to Bayfront Health where he died on March 28.