Largo woman charged in fraud scheme

Clearwater Police economic crimes detectives have arrested a woman they say duped a man out of thousands of dollars over the fraudulent sale of a mobile home.
Olga Botello, 75, also known as Olga Griffin, of Largo, was arrested Feb. 22. She was charged with scheme to defraud and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.
Police said Botello falsely said she had rights from the property owner at 2381 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. to conduct such a transaction. She drafted an agreement for the sale and purchase of the property and accepted a $7,500 payment from the victim. The transaction occurred between November 2022 and February of this year.
The regional manager for the trailer park confirmed that Botello has no legal authority to engage in such contracts.
Detectives believe there could be additional victims. Anyone who has had potential fraudulent dealings with Botello should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.