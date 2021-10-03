LARGO — Largo police responded to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash about 4:10 a.m. Oct. 3 on southbound 66th Street North about 400 feet north of 142nd Avenue North.
An initial investigation showed that a male pedestrian was in the left turn lane when a Hyundai Sonata entered the lane striking him.
Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash from the driver.
Largo Fire Rescue attempted life saving measures; however, the pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.
Largo Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.