NCMEC tips lead to possession of child pornography charges

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 63-year-old St. Petersburg man Feb. 2 at his home in connection with accusations he was in possession of child pornography.
David Norman Guess was booked into the county jail on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $200,000.
According to detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit, the investigation began Feb. 25, 2020 after they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child exploitation material was being uploaded via a social media application. During the investigation, detectives say they received three additional tips from NCMEC.
Detectives say they were able to identify Guess as the suspect. They obtained a search warrant for his electronics, which was served on Jan. 25.
Detectives made contact with Guess on Feb. 2 and transported him to the Sheriff’s Administration Building on Ulmerton Road in Largo. Detectives day during the interview, Guess admitted to possessing child pornography.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who feels they may have been a victim or that has additional information to contact Detective Jane Hanna of the Crimes Against Children Unit at 727-582-6200.