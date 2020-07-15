LARGO — A 33-year-old New Port Richey man died at the scene of a crash that occurred about 10 p.m. July 14 on Seminole Boulevard in Largo.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man stepped out into the roadway and was struck by the right front of a sedan-type vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Clearwater man, who had been traveling southbound on Seminole Boulevard, south of 124th Avenue South.
The Clearwater man was not injured. No further details were available. FHP does not provide identifications.