Pasco County deputy accused of driving under the influence

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an off-duty Pasco County Sheriff’s deputy about 6:50 p.m. Oct. 2 on charges of driving under the influence.
Cameron Hokanson, 27, was booked into the county jail and charged with DUI. As of noon Oct. 3, no charge report was available.
According to a press release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau saw a vehicle traveling at about 70 mph in a posted 45 mph speed zone on McMullen-Booth Road near Bear Creek Boulevard about 6:50 p.m. Friday.
When the deputy stopped the vehicle, he noticed a smell on alcohol on the man’s breath. The man also had bloodshot watery eyes. Hokanson reportedly said he was returning from the Dunedin Brewery.
The deputy said Hokanson performed “poorly” during roadside field sobriety tests. The deputy also said Hokanson told him he had not had anything to drink prior to the traffic stop.
Hokanson was arrested and transported to the county jail where he refused to provide breath samples to measure the level of intoxication.
According to Hokanson’s LinkedIn page, he has been employed as a Pasco County patrol deputy since July 2019. From August 2016-July 2019, he worked for the agency as a Child Protection Division.
The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Hokanson was fired from his job at Pasco County on Friday night.