CLEARWATER —Clearwater police and fire & rescue responded to a crash involving two pedestrians about 7 a.m. Dec. 18 on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Fernwood Avenue in Clearwater.
Police say Ernest LeBlanc, 80, and his son, Barry LeBlanc, 48, who live at a nearby mobile home park, were crossing Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard from north to south just west of Fernwood Avenue when they were struck by a 1996 GMC Suburban SUV driven by Kenneth Pavelzik, 34, of Clearwater.
Ernest LeBlanc was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital where he later died. Barry LeBlanc was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.
Police say Pavelzik remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The pedestrians were not in a crosswalk.