Clearwater police report arrest in Dollar General robbery

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 31-year-old Clearwater woman about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 18 in connection with the armed robbery of the Dollar General, 422 North Belcher Road.
Robin Collette Ellerby was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.
Clearwater police say Ellerby was the person who entered the Dollar General about 8:55 a.m. Dec. 13 armed with a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun. She demanded money from store employees and after receiving an undermined amount of cash, she fled the scene.
Police had initially reported that the suspect was a black male.