An Illinois resident has been arrested on charges related to allegations that he aimed a laser at a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.
The Sheriff’s Office said the helicopter was airborne over Fort De Soto Park about 10:40 p.m. Jan. 26 when a green laser lighting device was aimed at the aircraft multiple times. Flight deputies maintained visual contact with the suspect in the park and directed patrol deputies on the ground to the suspect's location.
Deputies made contact with 32-year-old Michael Scott, who eventually admitted to illuminating the helicopter with the laser device, they said. Authorities said the laser used by Scott was recovered and had his name on it.
The pilot of the helicopter reported that the laser was pointed in his eyes multiple times. He experienced minor pain and conducted a precautionary landing of the helicopter in an open field at the park.
It is a third-degree felony for any person who knowingly and willfully shines, points, or focuses the beam of a laser lighting device on an individual operating a motor vehicle, vessel, or aircraft. Scott was arrested and charged with two counts of felony misuse of a laser lighting device and transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.