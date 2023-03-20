A Largo man died March 14 after he was struck by a pickup truck along Judy Lee Drive.
The elderly man was walking eastbound when he was struck by the vehicle near Lake Judy Lee Drive. The pedestrian was alert and cooperating with medical staff at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for what was thought to be minor injuries. His condition worsened quickly, and the man died a short time later.
Neither speed nor alcohol or drugs appear to have been a factor, and no criminal charges are being considered.