SEMINOLE — A 61-year-old Largo women died at the scene of a crash that occurred about 5:55 p.m. Nov. 14 on Seminole Boulevard and 104th Avenue North in Seminole.
Deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team say Robin Fisher-Jordan, 59, of Largo was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango south on Seminole Boulevard in the median lane approaching 104th Avenue North.
Althea Huntsberger was standing in the median lane of southbound Seminole Boulevard, waiting for northbound traffic to clear, before crossing Seminole Boulevard from west to east, in front of the Winn Dixie parking lot at 10202 Seminole Blvd.
Deputies say due to low light, inclement weather and heavy traffic, Fisher-Jordan was unable to see the female pedestrian standing in the traffic lane. Fisher-Jordan's vehicle struck Huntsberger and she was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.
Deputies say Huntsberger was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.