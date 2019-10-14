Attempted murder charge lands Dunedin woman in jail

DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 21-year-old Dunedin woman for an attempted murder that occurred about 6:58 a.m. Oct. 14 at a residence in Dunedin.
Deputies responded to a residence on Duncan Loop West in Dunedin after being told about an injured man that had been shot. When deputies arrived, the 26-year-old male victim had been transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Detectives say prior to the shooting, the victim and his girlfriend, Tikerria Nashay Bell, were involved in a verbal altercation, which was heard by witnesses. Bell was not on-scene when deputies arrived.
Detectives made contact with Bell and interviewed her at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office North District Station 2496 Bayshore Boulevard, in Dunedin.
During her interview with detectives, Bell told detectives that she and the victim were arguing and she told the victim to leave the residence. According to Bell, the victim then struck her in the face, so she left the bedroom to retrieve her firearm from her purse.
Bell reportedly admitted to detectives she was “mad” and her intent was to get the gun, return with it and then shoot the victim, detectives said.
Bell said the victim attempted to close the bedroom door after she got the firearm, but was unsuccessful. Bell reportedly told detectives she was able to force her way into the bedroom with the firearm.
Detectives say Bell told them that the victim placed her in a chokehold and she shot him one time in his left abdomen. Bell said she then left the residence with her 18-month-old daughter without calling 911.
Detectives arrested Bell and charged her with one count of attempted murder in the first degree. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail. No bail was set.
Detectives say the 18-month-old child has been placed with family members. The victim is in stable condition.