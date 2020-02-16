DUNEDIN — Deputies say a 20-year-old drowned after his kayak capsized Feb. 15 near the Dunedin Causeway.
Deputies were called to the causeway at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, after receiving reports of a man struggling in the water. Deputies said Kyle Zachary Bobb had capsized his kayak and had not returned to shore.
Deputies onshore located Bobb about 200 yards offshore and requested assistance from the flight and marine units because rough conditions made a rescue impossible from land.
The flight unit, however, was unable to keep sight of Bobb before rescue boats arrived.
At about 2:45 a.m. Feb. 16, deputies located Bobb’s body on the north side of the Dunedin Causeway, about 200 yards offshore.
Investigators said Bobb and a group of friends were at the causeway to fish for shark. According to his friends, he paddled his kayak into the water to set a bait, but his vessel capsized and was unable to swim back.
Police say it doesn’t appear alcohol or drugs were factors, and he was not wearing a life vest.