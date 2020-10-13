LARGO — Charisse Stinson, a 23-year-old mother who killed her 2-year-old son and left him in the woods near a Largo sports complex in 2018, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Stinson faced a first-degree murder charge, but accepted a plea deal arranged by her lawyer and the Office of the State Attorney. She was sentenced on Oct. 13.
Stinson originally claimed in September 2018 that she and the boy, Jordan Belliveau, got a ride from an unknown man who knocked her unconscious, left her in Largo Central Park and kidnapped the child. After an Amber Alert was issued for the boy, a massive search involving law enforcement and the community ensued. Jordan was found with a fatal head injury two days later.
Stinson later admitted she struck the child. She also pleaded guilty to making a false report to law enforcement.
“This concludes a Largo Police Department case that has touched the lives of many throughout our region,” Largo Police Chief Jeff Undestad said in a news release after the sentence was announced. Undestad thanked the community and state Rep. Chris Latvala, a Republican from Clearwater, for drafting legislation known as “Jordan’s Law” that aims to keep children safer in Florida’s child welfare system.
Jordan’s Law reduces the caseload of social workers, streamlines communication, and increases training. When able, case managers’ loads would be slashed in half, from 30 to 15 cases, increasing attention on the children they’re tracking.
Additionally, the law would close the gap between data collected by case workers and law enforcement, helping children stay away from violent caregivers. The law would also require special training for parents, caseworkers, and law enforcement to better recognize the warning signs of head trauma — the leading cause of child abuse deaths.
Jordan was in foster care but was returned to his mother under court order. He was dead five months later.