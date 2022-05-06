Deadly force task force investigating officer-involved shooting

ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred May 5 in St. Petersburg.
According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, which is the lead agency on the investigation, St. Petersburg police Officer Christian Collins, 26, and his field training officer responded to a call about a male armed with a gun walking in the area of 22nd Avenue South and 34th Street South in St. Petersburg about 8:50 p.m.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they saw the male, later identified as Torey Donnell Barber, 22, a Clearwater transient, who was north of the intersection walking eastbound with a firearm in his hand.
Detectives say the field training officer ordered Barber to drop the gun, but Barber fled on foot, headed northbound on 34th Street South. The field training officer trailed Barber on foot while Collins followed in his fully marked St. Petersburg police vehicle. Barber ran into the parking lot at 2140 34th Street South and began running southbound.
According to detectives, Barber pointed his gun at Collins, who fired his gun from the inside of his vehicle striking Barber in the upper body area. Barber was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Barber was later arrested and booked into the county jail where he was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and resisting an officer without violence. Bail was set at $10,150.
The Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce was created in 2020 to ensure that investigations of use of deadly force by law enforcement are thorough, complete, and objective. The purpose is to make sure that officer-involved shootings are investigated by an independent agency and not by the agency involved in the use of deadly force.