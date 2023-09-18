ST. PETERSBURG — Police have arrested a second person in connection with a gas station robbery that resulted in a shootout between a suspect and a St. Petersburg Police detective on Aug. 30.
Meanwhile, the undercover detective was cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting, with the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force concluding Sept. 15 that the detective’s response “was lawful and proper under the circumstances.”
On Aug. 30, detectives were conducting surveillance on Tyron Ramelo Davis, 22, who has a lengthy criminal history and was suspected of committing two armed robberies that occurred in St. Petersburg on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28.
Detectives lost contact with Davis. They were then notified of an armed robbery in progress at a Mobil gas station at 825 49th St. N. in St. Petersburg, where the suspect matched Davis’ description.
Detectives said they saw a vehicle Davis was in at 1534 27th St. S. and attempted to stop it. Police said that while the vehicle fled, Davis leaned out of the passenger window from the waist up and fired multiple rounds at the detectives. An undercover detective returned fire at Davis while Davis continued to fire.
No officers were injured.
The vehicle eventually crashed in the area of 10th Avenue South and 12th Street, where Davis was taken into custody. He was not injured. Detectives said they later located a bag in the vehicle that included black gloves, a photograph of Davis, a black mask, $1,278 in cash, two firearms and ammunition.
Davis, of 1134 Ninth Avenue S., was charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, four counts of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm, two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence.
On Sept. 13, detectives assigned to the deadly-force task force arrested Nagee Hester, 25, of St. Petersburg, on a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon/principal in connection with the Aug. 30 incident.
Detectives said that during an interview, Hester admitted to driving the vehicle after the gas station robbery and while Davis was shooting at undercover detectives.
They said several photos were located on Hester’s phone of her with the firearms that were recovered after the robbery. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.