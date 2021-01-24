CLEARWATER — A 19-year-old Clearwater man was arrested about 11:28 p.m. Jan. 23 on charges unrelated to a shooting he was involved with that occurred earlier that evening.
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the shooting just after 7 p.m. Two men were transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with gunshot wounds. According to police, one had a life-threatening injury and the other was non-life threatening.
Police say there were two crime scenes — one at the corner of Cleveland and Highland and one in the 1300 block of Parkwood Street. An investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at Fairmont Street and Rollin Avenue and was drug-related.
Police say two individuals were inside a car conducting a drug deal when another person outside the vehicle fired a gun through the windshield. Derriontae Lamar Ward was shot in the chest, staggered out of the car and was found in the 1300 block of Parkwood Street. Ward was arrested for outstanding grand theft auto and burglary charges unrelated to this case. As of the morning of Jan. 24, he was in stable condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. His bail was set at $55,000.
Police say the second man, Jhakoric Lofton, 22, left the scene in his car after firing his own gun. Lofton was treated and released from Bayfront Health.