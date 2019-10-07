SEMINOLE — A 37-year-old Seminole woman died about 12:15 a.m. Oct. 7 at the scene of a crash on 102nd Avenue near the intersection of 97th Street North, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Shawn Michelle Bodden was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR traveling westbound on 102nd Avenue North approaching the intersection of 97th Street North. As the vehicle entered the intersection, Bodden lost control of the vehicle from unknown reasons.
The vehicle began to rotate and left the north portion of the roadway where it collided with a concrete barrier wall and guardrail.
A passenger in the vehicle, Rene Joseph Bergeron, 39, of Seminole was transported to Bayfront Medical Center with serious injuries.