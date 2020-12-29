Deputies charge St. Petersburg man with video voyeurism of a minor

ST. PETERSBURG — A 65-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested Dec. 27 after he reportedly watched pornography with a girl under the age of 12 and used a hidden video camera to record her in his bathroom.
William Edward Smith was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with video voyeurism, failure to protect a minor and tampering with physical evidence. Bail was set at $17,000.
Patrol deputies were dispatched to the Smith’s residence after the victim’s father reported that Smith was watching pornography with the juvenile victim. The victim’s father told deputies he confronted Smith about the pornography and looked at Smith’s computer. The father reportedly found several videos on the computer, one of which contained the victim partially nude using Smith’s restroom.
Investigators say they spoke with Smith who admitted to setting up a manually-activated hidden camera to video the victim using the restroom.
When Smith learned deputies were on their way to speak with him, he reportedly began deleting the videos from his computer. When questioned about watching pornography with the juvenile victim, deputies say he admitted to doing so on five separate occasions on his computer.