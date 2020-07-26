Largo man jailed on manslaughter charges

LARGO — Police arrested a 42-year-old Largo man about 2:15 a.m. July 26 in connection with the shooting of a woman in an unidentified location in Largo.
Largo police responded to what they describe as a “frantic 911 call” about 9:18 p.m. July 25. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman who was dead from a gunshot wound.
Detectives began an investigation and developed probable cause for an arrest.
Christopher Michael Zdrodowski, aka Christopher Michael Powers, was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail about 2:51 a.m. on one charge of manslaughter tied to Florida Statute 782.07, which says “Manslaughter; aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled adult; aggravated manslaughter of a child; aggravated manslaughter of an officer, a firefighter, an emergency medical technician, or a paramedic.”
Police say the woman and the suspect were acquainted.
Police are not releasing the victim’s identity due to Marsy’s Law.
No further details are available at this time.