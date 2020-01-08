Clearwater police: aggravated battery suspect now in custody

CLEARWATER — A 37-year-old Clearwater woman was arrested about 12:19 p.m. Jan. 8 in in connection with a Dec. 30 stabbing at Vine Avenue and Palmetto Street in Clearwater.
Shateardra Woods was booked into the Pinellas County jail and charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $10,150.
Clearwater police along with fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing call about 10:08 p.m. that Monday. The victim, Sandra Eddy, 31, was stabbed in the upper part of her body and was flown to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. Police say the stabbing took place after a verbal dispute that turned violent.
Police reported Jan. 7 that the victim remained in the hospital and they asked for the public's assistance in locating Woods. Detectives thought Woods had been evading police with the help of others. Police said anyone who assisted the suspect might be subject to criminal charges.
Woods turned herself in at the Pinellas County Jail the next day.