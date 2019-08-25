64 DUI charges or citations issued during Saturation Saturday

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies and local law enforcement charged 32 people with driving under the influence and 32 more were issued citations during the national MADD "Saturation Saturday" campaign Aug. 24-25.
Pinellas County deputies, in conjunction with police from Clearwater, Gulfport, Indian Shores, Kenneth City, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs, as well as the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a Wolf Pack operation from 7 p.m. Aug. 24 through 5 a.m. Aug. 25 on the highly traveled roadways of Pinellas County.
When the campaign ended, 52 criminal charges had been issued, including 32 for DUI, one warrant, one felony drug charge, one misdemeanor drug charge, three other felony charges and seven other misdemeanor charges and seven for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
In addition, 216 citations were issued, including 32 for DUI, two for no insurance, 50 for speeding, two for open container, two for seat belt violations, 38 for non-moving violations, 62 for moving violations, two for violation of driver’s license restrictions and 25 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
The DUI Wolf Pack operation was dedicated to Yvonne Meyers, who was 18 when she was killed by a drunk driver after being involved in a crash on June 18, 1992, near the intersection of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. Meyers was a passenger in a vehicle that was being driven by a drunk driver.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.), Chaplains Outreach Ministries and the Suncoast Safety Council will be supporting law enforcement during the operation.
The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.