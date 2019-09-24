LARGO — Seven passengers suffered minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals the morning of Sept. 24 after a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus was hit from behind on State Road 686 (Roosevelt Boulevard).
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a PSTA bus driven by Richard Davenport, 55, of Clearwater, was stopped to allow passengers to board about 7:35 a.m. just west of 62nd Street North. Nicholas Deanne, 35, of Clearwater was driving a 2006 Nissan SUV, traveling eastbound behind the bus.
Trooper say Deanne failed to see that the bus was stopped and the SUV collided with the rear of the bus. FHP cited Deanne for careless driving.
Seven passengers were transported to three local hospitals, Northside, Morton Plant and Largo Medical Center with minor injuries. The bus driver suffered minor injuries as did the driver of the SUV, but were not transported to a hospital.
According to an email from Brad Miller, PSTA CEO, 16 passengers had been on the bus at the time of the crash.
FHP says the eastbound and center lanes of State Road 686 were closed until about 9:03 a.m.