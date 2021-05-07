St. Petersburg woman charged with DUI in fatality crash

PINELLAS PARK — Police arrested a 22-year-old St. Petersburg woman about 1:30 a.m. May 7 in connection with a crash that occurred on 66th Street in which a pedestrian was killed.
Carly Christopher was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of DUI over .15. Bail was set at $500.
Pinellas Park police officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian about 12:25 a.m. They say Christopher was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra north on 66th Street in the middle lane. The pedestrian, identified as Jesus Ramon Gutierrez-Hipolito, 33, from St. Petersburg, was crossing mid-block outside of a crosswalk.
Police say Christopher showed signs on impairment at the scene. She provided a breath sample and was then arrested for DUI.
Updated to provide identity of pedestrian.