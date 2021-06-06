Fight at Banquet Masters leads to attempted murder charges

PINELLAS PARK — Police arrested a 24-year-old Holiday man about 5:15 a.m. June 6 after he drove into two people twice during a fight outside Banquet Masters, 1335 49th St. in Pinellas Park.
As of Sunday afternoon, Roberto Dothe was being held without bail in the Pinellas County Jail on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Pinellas Park police responded to a 911 call at Banquet Masters about 2:50 a.m. where they were told that Dothe had intentionally drove over two victims after a verbal altercation, which led to a large fight in the parking lot.
During the investigation, detectives learned that some uninvited guests had arrived at an event attended by many guests. Three individuals and other guests at the party began arguing.
Police say the three individuals got into a vehicle, which Dothe was driving. They say he then drove into the crowd, hitting two victims before crashing his car into a parked truck in the parking lot. He put the car into reverse and drove into the same two victims again, police say.
The two victims, a 10-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say a large crowd surrounded Dothe’s car and began to attack the three individuals inside. One of the guests at the party began fighting with a male passenger in the front seat, causing severe injury.
Police say the rear passenger, Anthony Benitez, 18, of Clearwater struck the man fighting the front passenger in the head with a bottle of alcohol causing serious injury. Benitez was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Dothe fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody nearby.
The investigation is active and police say more charges are pending.