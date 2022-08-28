PINELLAS PARK — Two people were killed late Sunday after the Ferrari they were driving crashed head-on into another vehicle on Bryan Dairy Road, Pinellas Park police say.
At approximately 9:43 pm, officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a crash westbound on Bryan Dairy Road, police said.
Based on preliminary information, police said it appears that a red Ferrari was traveling at a high rate of speed while eastbound on Bryan Dairy Road between 66th Street North and Belcher Road. The Ferrari crossed the median for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into a westbound vehicle, police said.
The two occupants of the red Ferrari were killed instantly.
The occupants of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The scene is still active, and more information will be provided Monday morning, police said.