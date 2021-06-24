Tampa police arrested a former Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy about 7 p.m. June 23 on a warrant charging him with making a false report of child abuse.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Kimberlin, 49, of Seminole made calls to the Florida Child Abuse Hot Line making false allegations against Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. An arrest warrant was issued and Kimberlin was located in Tampa. He was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail where he was being held as of noon June 24 awaiting transfer to the Pinellas County Jail.
Kimberlin resigned from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in 2011, according to the sheriff’s office. He was hired for a short time by Largo Police Department. The sheriff’s office said that since leaving law enforcement, Kimberlin has been arrested on multiple occasions and suffers from serious addiction and mental health issues.
Pinellas County detectives said Kimberlin acknowledged there was no factual basis for the allegations made against Sheriff Gualtieri. In addition, the investigation revealed that Kimberlin has made threats against others in the Tampa Bay area.
Tampa Bay Newspapers received an email from Kimberlin the morning of June 23 that said Sheriff Gualtieri and the sheriff’s office were under investigation for several unsolved homicides. Kimberlin also accused the sheriff of a “pattern of abuse” of three individuals, including Kimberlin. His other unsubstantiated accusations against the sheriff were personal.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation and says additional charges are pending.