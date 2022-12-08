A Command Review Board has ruled that the September shooting of a suspect by a St. Petersburg police officer was justified and no policies were violated.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said in a Dec. 7 release that last month, the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force investigated the shooting and concluded the officer’s actions were lawful under the circumstances. A separate and independent investigation conducted by the Sixth Judicial Circuit Office of the State Attorney also determined that the officer shot and killed the suspect while in the lawful performance of his duties.
According to a police report, on Sept. 12, K-9 officer Stephen York responded to 4533 20th Avenue N regarding a man with a gun. The suspect, Cody Kiley, had threatened to kill his mother prior to the arrival of police.
York encountered the armed suspect in the back yard of the residence. The suspect failed to comply with several commands to drop the gun and place his hands on his head. York deployed his police dog, and the suspect began to struggle with the dog. York then fatally shot the suspect.
Police Chief Anthony Holloway convened the Command Review Board on Dec. 5.