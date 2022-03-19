SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the drowning of a 39-year-old man whose boat capsized the afternoon of March 18 in Lake Seminole.
Seminole Fire Rescue responded to the lake at 10015 Park Blvd. about 2:17 p.m. in reference to a disabled vessel taking on water with two occupants onboard. Soon after, deputies also responded and Shawn Thomas, 39, and Alexandra Dumervil, 27, were safely taken to shore.
According to detectives, deputies went back out to the lake about 5:42 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man possibly going under the water. Marine, Flight and Dive units responded and helped search the lake.
Detectives say after Thomas was brought ashore earlier that afternoon, he called a friend, Joe Wright, 74, and they two traveled in Wright’s boat to go retrieve Thomas’ boat. However, after Thomas boarded his boat, it capsized and he slipped into the water.
Wright reportedly tried to rescue Thomas, but was unable to bring him onboard. Detectives say Wright lost sight of Thomas, who was never seen resurfacing. Thomas was not wearing a life vest.
Deputies found Thomas’ body about 10 yards away from where he was last seen. They say it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.