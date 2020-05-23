PINELLAS PARK — A 59-year-old St. Petersburg man died at the scene of a crash that occurred about 10 p.m. May 22 on 118th Avenue North in Pinellas Park.
Florida Highway Patrol says a sedan and a bicycle were traveling eastbound on 118th Avenue North in the inside lane east of 40th Street North, when the unidentified bicyclist traveled into the path of the car.
The car then collided with the rear of the bicycle.
FHP did not identify the driver of the sedan, a 28-year-old man from St. Petersburg, who was arrested for DUI and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.