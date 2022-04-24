Trooper injured during crash investigation on U.S. 19

CLEARWATER — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries April 23 when he was struck by a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. while investigating a crash on U.S. 19 south of Hammock Pine Boulevard.
According to a media alert, the trooper’s marked patrol car had its emergency lights on while was parked in the inside northbound lane, protecting the crash scene. Tamico Luwyll Gilbert, 47, of Tarpon Springs was traveling northbound in a 2021 Toyota Highlander.
Troopers say Gilbert failed to slow, stop or change lanes and collided with the trooper’s 2017 Dodge Charger.
The impact caused the patrol car to move forward and the vehicle struck the trooper standing in front of the vehicle. The unidentified trooper was knocked to the ground.
The trooper and Gilbert suffered minor injuries. After Gilbert was treated at a local hospital, he was transported to the Pinellas County Jail where he was charged with driving while under the influence, DUI injury and DUI property damage.