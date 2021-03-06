St. Petersburg man accused of sexual battery of 76-year-old woman

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 59-year-old St. Petersburg man March 5 after he reportedly sexually battered a resident at a senior living facility where he was living.
Isaiah Banks was booked into the county jail and charged with one count of sexual battery (physically helpless) and one count of unlawful act of a sexually transmissible disease. Bail was set at $85,000.
According to detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit, deputies were dispatched to Noble Senior Living, 3479 54th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, March 4 on a report about a 76-year-old woman being sexually battered by another resident at the facility.
Detectives say Banks was discovered in the victim’s room by a staff member during routine checks. He was reportedly having sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent. Detectives say the victim is physically helpless and unable to defend herself.
The victim received minor injuries and was treated on scene.
During their investigation, detectives determined that Banks was able to gain access to the victim’s floor by unlocking a secured door between their floors. Detectives interviewed Banks, who reportedly admitted to the allegations.
Anyone with information on this case or believes they are a victim is asked to contact Detective N. De Leon of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at 727-582-6200 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.