Pinellas detectives arrest Dunedin man in connection with child pornography investigation

DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit say they arrested a 25-year-old Dunedin man about 8:44 a.m. Aug. 8 at his residence on Pinewood Drive on charges of child pornography.
Joshua Wayne Williams was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $1 million.
According to detectives, their investigation began in November 2018, after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify Williams as a suspect. Detectives say they were able to recover numerous images depicting child pornography from Williams' personal cell phone.
Williams reportedly admitted to viewing child pornography and storing the files on his cell phone.