SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 14-year-old Seminole boy about 12:11 p.m. Oct. 16 for threatening a mass shooting at his school.
Deputies say the boy, who was a student at LiFT Academy School, 13400 Park Blvd. in Seminole, was charged with one count of written threats to kill or do bodily harm; electronic communication. He was transported to Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.
According to deputies, LiFT Academy School gave the boy’s parents the option to withdraw their son from the school or have him expelled about 4 p.m. Oct. 15 because of an altercation that happened the week prior. The decision was made to withdraw the boy from school.
Deputies say after being withdrawn, the 14-year-old sent text messages to a classmate stating, "I'm finna shoot that school up." In addition, the boy specifically mentioned two other classmates and a school faculty member as shooting targets in the text messages.
The next morning, a parent of the student the 14-year-old had texted saw the messages and alerted the school of the messages. The school immediately alerted the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. As a precaution, LiFT Academy School activated a lockdown until deputies could make contact with the boy.
Deputies say they found the 14-year-old at his residence where he remained cooperative during the investigation. An adult family member allowed deputies to search the residence and it was determined that he had no access to any firearms.
Deputies say the boy admitted he sent the threats because he was "mad."
In a press release, the Sheriff's Office said it would continue to investigate all complaints of this nature.
“We encourage the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately and we will diligently investigate all reported information,” the release said.
Tampa Bay Newspapers withheld the name of the 14-year-old due to his age.