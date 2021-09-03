CLEARWATER — An investigation by Clearwater police and the Kissimmee Police Department resulted in the arrest of three suspects wanted in connection with the June 9 robbery of the AT&T store, 21561 U.S. 19 in Clearwater.
Clearwater police announced Sept. 2 that Khanji Fairley, 37, along with a 17-year-old and 16-year-old male all from Kissimmee had been charged with armed robbery. The 17-year-old also was charged with violation of probation.
According to Clearwater police, Fairley and the 17-year-old entered the store to case the business. About 25 minutes later, the 17-year-old returned with the 16-year-old to rob it. Police say Medina had a handgun. They left the store with cash and phones.