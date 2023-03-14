BELLEAIR BLUFFS — A minor-league baseball player affiliated with the Philadelphia Phillies has been charged with DUI with property damage after a March 11 crash in Belleair Bluffs.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the DUI unit said they saw Konnor Thomas Ash, 23, driving westbound at high speed on the Belleair Causeway about 8:50 p.m. The vehicle struck a speed limit sign and a wall near the intersection of Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive, causing an estimated $20,000 in damages.
Deputies responded and found Ash sitting outside the open driver’s side door with minor injuries. A PCSO report said Ash admitted to driving the vehicle, losing control and crashing.
Deputies said Ash displayed signs of impairment, including bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and alcohol on his breath. Ash refused to provide a blood sample.
Following his medical discharge, Ash was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with one count of DUI with property damage.