LARGO — Three Largo police officers were involved in a shooting with an armed man the night of Nov. 6.
Officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance about 9:50 p.m. on 144th Lane North. Reportedly, an unidentified male was at his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaging her vehicle and in a disagreement with the neighbors.
While on the way to the home, dispatch told officers that the man was possibly armed and a witness had heard a gunshot.
When officers arrived on the scene and made contact with the man, they found he was armed with a rifle. Three officers were then involved in a shooting with the man, who was treated at a local hospital with what police are describing as non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
In addition, two Largo officers who were also responding to the scene were involved in a vehicle crash. They were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this shooting per a memorandum of understanding.